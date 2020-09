Duvall is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Manager Brian Snitker is giving Ender Inciarte a spin in center field for the series opener, leaving no room in the outfield for Duvall with Ronald Acuna and Nick Markakis manning the corner spots. Duvall had started each of the Braves' previous eight games, going 10-for-35 (.286 average) with five home runs, three doubles, nine runs and seven RBI.