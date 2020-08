Duvall went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI during the win in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

After starting in three consecutive contests, Duvall came off the bench for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. However, he provided a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning that gave the team some insurance runs. Duvall's playing time could take a hit with Nick Markakis back in the fold for Atlanta, but he proved Sunday that he can still make an impact.