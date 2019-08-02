Duvall went 1-for-3 with a home run in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Reds.

Duvall crushed a 431-foot leadoff homer against Wandy Peralta in the sixth inning to extend Atlanta's lead to 4-1. The 30-year-old has now homered in five of his six games since getting recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Through 25 plate appearances, Duvall is slashing .480/.462/1.120 with seven RBI and seven runs scored. Obviously those numbers won't last forever, but it might be worth it to the Braves to make room for the slugger while he's hot.

