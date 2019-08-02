Braves' Adam Duvall: Homers again in win
Duvall went 1-for-3 with a home run in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Reds.
Duvall crushed a 431-foot leadoff homer against Wandy Peralta in the sixth inning to extend Atlanta's lead to 4-1. The 30-year-old has now homered in five of his six games since getting recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Through 25 plate appearances, Duvall is slashing .480/.462/1.120 with seven RBI and seven runs scored. Obviously those numbers won't last forever, but it might be worth it to the Braves to make room for the slugger while he's hot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...