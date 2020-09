Duvall went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and one strikeout in Sunday's win against the Nationals.

Duvall has been on a power surge in recent contests, and he helped to chase starter Max Scherzer on Sunday with his home run in the sixth inning as part of a four-run rally in the inning. The 32-year-old now has nine home runs and 18 RBI over the past 12 games.