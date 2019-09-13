Duvall went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.

Duvall brought the Braves within one with a two-run homer off Drew Smyly in the fourth inning. Across 29 games in the majors this season, the 31-year-old outfielder has tallied seven home runs while batting .256/.320/.533.