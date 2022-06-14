Duvall went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Nationals.

Duvall has rediscovered his power in June, with five of his seven homers this season coming in the last nine games. He also showed rare patience at the plate Monday, drawing his first walks since May 25. The outfielder owns a .209/.270/.369 slash line with 25 RBI, 30 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple through 60 contests. While the power is nice, he's likely to remain a drag on batting average since he's struck out at a 31.4 percent rate this year.