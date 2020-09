Duvall went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's win over the Red Sox.

The veteran outfielder took Colten Brewer deep in the fourth inning for his fifth homer of the year. Duvall has proven to be a reliable roster piece for Atlanta. but he hasn't exactly been a consistent difference-maker at the plate. Over his last 10 games, Duvall is slashing just .237/.310/.395.