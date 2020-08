Duvall went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Duvall accounted for all of Atlanta's scoring with his seventh-inning shot off right-hander Thomas Hatch. The Braves recently lost Matt Adams (hamstring) to the IL, but they got Nick Markakis (personal) back, so chances are Duvall will continue to start primarily against lefties.