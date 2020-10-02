site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Adam Duvall: Launches two-run homer
By
RotoWire Staff
Duvall went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's win over the Reds in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Round.
Duvall added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning against Raisel Iglesias. The homer is his only hit so far this postseason in nine trips to the plate.
