Duvall went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.

The veteran outfielder has gone yard in two straight games, giving him 10 homers on the year. Duvall otherwise isn't doing much at the plate however, slashing .205/.270/.375 through 75 games with 31 RBI and 35 runs, and his 32.6 percent strikeout rate would be the worst mark of his career over a full season if it doesn't improve in the second half.