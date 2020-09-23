site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Adam Duvall: Not starting Wednesday
Duvall isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Marlins.
Duvall will take a seat for the first time in over two weeks despite recording hits in four of the last five contests. Nick Markakis, Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuna will start in the outfield from left to right.
