Duvall isn't in the lineup for Friday's season opener against the Mets, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

The 31-year-old appeared to have a chance to start Opening Day in left field with Marcell Ozuna potenitally being the designated hitter, but Ozuna is starting in left while Matt Adams serves as the DH. Duvall could be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup since lefty Steven Matz is taking the mound for New York.