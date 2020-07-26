Duvall went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Duvall knocked his first homer of 2020 against Mets starter Steven Matz in the second inning. Duvall's other run in the game came as he was the initial runner in the 10th inning and he scored on a Dansby Swanson single to put the Braves ahead 3-2. The 31-year-old Duvall figures to serve in a platoon with Marcell Ozuna in left field, but he's also capable of playing right field and should see near-everyday playing time.