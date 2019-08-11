Duvall is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

After an 0-for-5, two-strikeout showing Saturday, Duvall is now batting .108 (4-for-37) in his last nine games, with 15 strikeouts against three walks during that span. He started this big-league stint with 12 hits -- including five homers -- in his first 25 at-bats. Charlie Culberson gets the nod in left field against Hector Noesi in the series finale.