Duvall went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.
His third homer of the year was a dramatic one. With the score tied 1-1 in the ninth inning, Duvall hooked a slider from Miami closer Brandon Kintzler into the left-field corner and clanked it off the foul pole for what proved to be the winning run. Despite the return of Nick Markakis, Duvall has maintained his spot in the starting lineup thanks to the availability of the DH, and it will be hard for manager Brian Snitker to send the veteran to the bench if he keeps delivering big hits like this.