Braves' Adam Duvall: Reaches deal with Braves
Duvall and the Braves reached agreement on a one-year, $2.875 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Duvall did not play a major role in Atlanta following a late-July trade from Cincinnati, starting very infrequently and hitting just .132/.193/.151 in 57 plate appearances for his new team. He currently lines up as the Braves' primary left fielder, though the team could bring back Nick Markakis or sign another outfielder to move him back to a bench role, which probably fits him best.
