Duvall has been recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

In a corresponding move with Nick Markakis (wrist) hitting the 10-day IL, Duvall has been recalled to join the 25-man roster. The 30-year-old outfielder has enjoyed a nice season in Triple-A, slashing .259/.349/.582 with 29 home runs and 84 RBI in 347 at-bats. He figures to get some starts versus left-handed pitching moving forward.

