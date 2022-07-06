site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Adam Duvall: Remains out of lineup
Duvall (hand) is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Cardinals.
Duvall will miss a fourth consecutive game Wednesday while nursing his hand injury. Eddie Rosario is starting in left field and batting seventh against the Cardinals.
