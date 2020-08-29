site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Adam Duvall: Remains sidelined Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Duvall (Achilles) isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Phillies.
Duvall left Friday's contest with a sore right Achilles, and he'll remain on the bench Saturday. Marcell Ozuna will start in left field while Matt Adams takes over as the designated hitter.
