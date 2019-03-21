Braves' Adam Duvall: Roster spot not guaranteed
Duvall's roster status is "tenuous at best," David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Duvall struggled mightily following a mid-season trade to Atlanta in 2018, and he's done little this spring to suggest he'll turn things around in 2019. As such, it sounds like the Braves won't hesitate to release the outfielder if a better option comes along. Should Atlanta stick with Duvall, he'll be limited to a bench role, seeing most of his opportunities against left-handed pitching.
