Braves' Adam Duvall: Sent to minors
Duvall was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
After struggling following a midseason trade to the Braves in 2018, Duvall picked up where he left off this spring, hitting just .171/.306/.317 through 19 Grapefruit League games. As such, Atlanta opted to send the 30-year-old to the minors to open the season, leaving Matt Joyce, Charlie Culberson and Johan Camargo to compete for work as the team's fourth outfielder.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...