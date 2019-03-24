Braves' Adam Duvall: Sent to minors

Duvall was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

After struggling following a midseason trade to the Braves in 2018, Duvall picked up where he left off this spring, hitting just .171/.306/.317 through 19 Grapefruit League games. As such, Atlanta opted to send the 30-year-old to the minors to open the season, leaving Matt Joyce, Charlie Culberson and Johan Camargo to compete for work as the team's fourth outfielder.

