Braves' Adam Duvall: Set for bench duty
Duvall posted a .310/.394/.414 slash line through 33 plate appearances before spring training was suspended.
The veteran outfielder didn't hit a homer, but otherwise he appeared to be on course for Opening Day before MLB was put on pause. Duvall is expected to be Atlanta's primary right-handed pinch-hitter this season, but he may not see many starts in a crowded outfield -- and there's still a chance he gets squeezed off the 26-man roster if the team elects to keep both Austin Riley and Johan Camargo in the majors, which would leave Duvall fighting with Charlie Culberson for the final spot on the bench.
