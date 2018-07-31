Braves' Adam Duvall: Shipped to Atlanta

Duvall was traded from the Reds to the Braves on Monday in exchange for Lucas Sims, Matt Wisler and Preston Tucker.

Duvall will head to a contending team after hitting .205 with 15 homers and 61 RBI through 105 games for Cincinnati so far this season. He'll likely serve as the No. 4 outfielder and add much-needed depth to the bench, with Ronald Acuna, Ender Inciarte and Nick Markakis appearing to have their respective positions locked down.