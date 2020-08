Duvall is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

The right-handed-hitting Duvall will head to the bench after starting each of the Braves' past three games, during which he went 2-for-8 with a home run and a walk. He should still have a path to making regular starts versus left-handed pitching, but Duvall's hopes of settling into a full-time role have likely taken a hit after Nick Markakis (personal) was activated from the restricted list Wednesday.