Duvall is out of the lineup for Monday's game in St. Louis.

Duvall will hit the bench for Atlanta's second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher (Lance Lynn). While Michael Harris (hamstring) is on the shelf, Atlanta looks content to go with Forrest Wall, Jarred Kelenic and Ramon Laureano as its preferred outfield configuration from left to right against right-handed pitching. Duvall had taken hold of a regular role in the corner outfield after Ronald Acuna (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear May 26, but the 35-year-old has turned in an ugly .135/.189/.225 slash line since that time. Atlanta should still have a spot in the lineup for Duvall against left-handed pitching as a short-side platoon mate for the lefty-hitting Wall.