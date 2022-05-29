Duvall is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Duvall will take a seat for the first time since May 14, opening up center field for top prospect Michael Harris, who picks up his second start in a row after entering the lineup for a resting Travis d'Arnaud in Saturday's 4-1 loss. With Duvall struggling in May to the tune of a .179/.255/.238 slash line, he could be at risk of moving into a short-side platoon role if Harris hits the ground running in his first taste of the big leagues.