Braves' Adam Duvall: Sitting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Duvall is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mets.
He takes a seat with righty Rick Porcello on the mound. Marcell Ozuna will start in left field while Matt Adams starts at designated hitter. This could become a trend for the Braves against righties.
