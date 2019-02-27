Braves' Adam Duvall: Slow start to camp

Duvall is hitless (0-for-5) through his first three appearances this spring.

Duvall has yet to get things going this spring, continuing a trend that dates back to his arrival in Atlanta last July. The outfielder hit just .132/.193/.151 in 57 plate appearances for the Braves following a trade from Cincinnati. The Braves brought back Nick Markakis, pushing Duvall back to a bench role heading into the season.