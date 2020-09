Duvall went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Mets.

The veteran outfielder's remarkable September continues. Duvall is now slashing .271/.346/.814 through 18 games on the month with 11 of his 16 homers on the year, and he's been a key figure for Atlanta as the team looks to lock up the NL East title.