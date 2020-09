Duvall went 3-for-4 with three home runs, five RBI and three runs scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Duvall popped a pair of two-run home runs and also a solo homer to power the Braves' offense Wednesday. He now has eight long balls for the season, four of which have come in his past three games. He continues to earn regular at-bats in left field and has been a decent source of power, as he now has a .270 ISO and .520 slugging percentage across 108 plate appearances.