Duvall will start in right field and bat fifth Monday against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

With a left-hander (Patrick Corbin) on the mound for Washington, Ender Inciarte will head to the bench, leaving room in the lineup for both Duvall and Austin Riley at the corner-outfield spots. Because Inciarte is capable of playing center field and is swinging a hot bat since returning from the injured list earlier this month, he'll likely be assured a regular work versus right-handed pitching, leaving Duvall and Riley to battle for the remaining starting spot opposite Ronald Acuna. After mashing at Triple-A Gwinnett this season and producing four hits over his first two starts with Atlanta, Duvall could retain the edge on the job over Riley, who is batting just .167 with a 42.4 percent strikeout rate in July. It's worth noting that Riley was on the bench for each of the previous four contests and is batting lower in the lineup (seventh) than Duvall in the series opener in Washington.