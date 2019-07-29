Braves' Adam Duvall: Starting in third straight
Duvall will start in right field and bat fifth Monday against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
With a left-hander (Patrick Corbin) on the mound for Washington, Ender Inciarte will head to the bench, leaving room in the lineup for both Duvall and Austin Riley at the corner-outfield spots. Because Inciarte is capable of playing center field and is swinging a hot bat since returning from the injured list earlier this month, he'll likely be assured a regular work versus right-handed pitching, leaving Duvall and Riley to battle for the remaining starting spot opposite Ronald Acuna. After mashing at Triple-A Gwinnett this season and producing four hits over his first two starts with Atlanta, Duvall could retain the edge on the job over Riley, who is batting just .167 with a 42.4 percent strikeout rate in July. It's worth noting that Riley was on the bench for each of the previous four contests and is batting lower in the lineup (seventh) than Duvall in the series opener in Washington.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start