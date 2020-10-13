Manager Brian Snitker confirmed during Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers that Duvall suffered a left oblique injury, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Duvall appeared to be in a lot of pain after a swing in the second inning, and while it hasn't been confirmed just yet, it seems likely that he'll miss the remainder of the series. "I think he did it pretty good," stated Snitker regarding his outfielder's injury. If the Braves elect to remove Duvall from the roster for the rest of the NLCS, he'd be ineligible for the World Series, per Buster Olney of ESPN.