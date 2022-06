Duvall went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.

Duvall gave Atlanta its first lead with an RBI on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning. He added a solo shot in the seventh, making this his third consecutive game with an extra-base hit. The veteran outfielder isn't hitting all that well with a .200 batting average and .628 OPS through 74 contests. He's added nine homers, 30 RBI, 33 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple this year.