The Braves plan to maximize at-bats for Duvall this spring, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Speaking to reporters Friday manager Brian Snitker said that veteran outfielders Nick Markakis and Marcell Ozuna will not play much to begin the exhibition season. As a result, Duvall will get plenty of opportunity to prove he should travel north with the team to begin the regular season. He'll be competing with the likes of Austin Riley, Johan Camargo and Austin Riley for a backup role on the outfield depth chart.