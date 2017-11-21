Braves' Adam McCreery: Added to 40-man roster

McCreery was added to the Braves' 40-man roster Monday.

McCreery took a step in the right direction during the 2017 season, which he spent at Low-A Rome and High-A Florida. Between the two spots he combined to pitch 62.1 innings over 38 games and logged a 2.74 ERA and 1.36 WHIP. While he has some work to do in terms of control, as is shown by his 38 walks, McCreery excelled at accumulating strikeouts and fanned 90 batters. By being added to the 40-man roster, McCreery is protected from the Rule 5 draft.