McCreery was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

McCreery was bumped off the 40-man roster to make room for the addition of Josh Donaldson. McCreery made his big-league debut during the 2018 season but spent the majority of the year at Double-A Gwinnett, posting a 3.83 ERA and 1.72 WHIP with 61 strikeouts over 47 frames.