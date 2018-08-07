McCreery was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

McCreery will take the roster spot of Max Fried (groin), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move after injuring himself during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals. The 25-year-old has only pitched one inning above the Double-A level, so he'll likely be limited to mop-up duty during his time with the big club.

