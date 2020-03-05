Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Could be back over weekend
Hechevarria (oblique) will be re-evaluated Friday and could be back in the lineup this weekend, Tim Tucker of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The veteran infielder got in five spring at-bats before being shut down with an oblique strain last week. Hechavarria is expected to be one of Atlanta's top bench options this season after slashing .328/.400/.639 in 24 games for the club at the end of 2019.
