Hechavarria will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Mets.

He'll be making his second start of the series in place of Ozzie Albies, who continues to manage a wrist injury. Manager Brian Snitker characterized Albies' absence from the lineup Sunday as more of a maintenance day, so Hechavarria doesn't look like he'll be in line to fill an everyday role in the near future.