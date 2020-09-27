Hechavarria is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Hechavarria had started the previous four games at third base in place of the injured Austin Riley (quadriceps), but the newly called up Pablo Sandoval will man the hot corner for Atlanta in the club's regular-season finale. The Braves remain optimistic that Riley will be ready to go for the start of the postseason, so Hechavarria's playing time was already set to take a hit even before Sandoval's promotion.