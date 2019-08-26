Hechavarria is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Hechavarria's week-and-a-half-long run as the Braves' everyday shortstop looks like it will officially come to an end Monday with Dansby Swanson (foot) returning from the 10-day injured list and immediately re-entering the lineup. While starting the past nine contests, Hechavarria provided an .845 OPS, but the strong performance in that small sample won't override his largely unimpressive body of work at the dish over parts of eight seasons in the big leagues. He'll likely be limited to a utility infield role over the final month of the campaign and probably won't pick up more than a start or two per week.