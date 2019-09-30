Hechavarria went 3-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

Hechavarria played the clutch role Sunday, knocking a solo homer in the ninth inning to tie the game before knocking another solo blast in the 11th. It was the first multi-homer game of his career. The 30-year-old infielder went deep a career-high nine times this year with a .742 OPS, his first time logging an OPS over .700.