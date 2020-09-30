The Braves optioned Hechavarria to their alternate training site Wednesday.
Hechavarria missed out on one of three available reserve infielder roles on Atlanta's roster for its wild-card series with the Reds. The Braves will instead go with Charlie Culberson, Johan Camargo and Pablo Sandoval as their reserve options.
