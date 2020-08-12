Hechavarria isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Hechavarria will take a seat for the third time in the past four games even with Ozzie Albies (wrist) still on the injured list. Johan Camargo is starting at second base Wednesday, batting seventh.
