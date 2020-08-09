Hechavarria is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

Hechavarria received the start in Game 1 and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout, but he should continue to see regular time at second base while Ozzie Albies (wrist) remains sidelined. Johan Camargo will operate at the keystone in Game 2 for Atlanta.