Hechavarria will start at second base and will bat eighth Monday against the Marlins.

The 31-year-old will crack the lineup for the second straight day after going 2-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Nationals. Most of Hechavarria's value to the Braves comes from his strong work in the field, and that may be enough for him to stick around in a timeshare at the keystone with Johan Camargo, whose .611 OPS on the season is only 89 points better than Hechavarria's mark. Both players will fade into full-time reserve roles, however, once Ozzie Albies (wrist) is reinstated from the injured list.