Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Pops first homer with Atlanta
Hechavarria went 1-for-2 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.
The veteran infielder is off to a quick start with Atlanta, hitting .357 (5-for-14) through his first five games with three of his five hits (two doubles and Wednesday's homer) going for extra bases. Hechavarria's numbers on the season are a lot less palatable, however -- including his time with the Mets, he's slashing .218/.278/.391.
