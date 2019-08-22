Hechavarria went 1-for-2 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

The veteran infielder is off to a quick start with Atlanta, hitting .357 (5-for-14) through his first five games with three of his five hits (two doubles and Wednesday's homer) going for extra bases. Hechavarria's numbers on the season are a lot less palatable, however -- including his time with the Mets, he's slashing .218/.278/.391.