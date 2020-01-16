Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Reaches deal with Braves
Hechavarria signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Braves on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Hechavarria served as a versatile infielder for the Mets and Braves last season as he recorded a .241/.299/.443 slash line with nine home runs over 84 games. The 30-year-old saw inconsistent playing times in the majors last year, and his production doesn't suggest that he'll see a large bump in playing time unless injuries occur.
More News
-
Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Knocks two homers•
-
Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Heads to bench with Swanson back•
-
Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Pops first homer with Atlanta•
-
Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Serving as primary shortstop•
-
Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Signed by Braves•
-
Adeiny Hechavarria: Parts ways with Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Should we downgrade Astros hitters?
MLB brought the hammer down on the Astros for sign-stealing allegations that date back to 2017....
-
Tracker: Donaldson vacates 3B for Riley
From Josh Donaldson's decision to join the Twins to Alex Wood's reunion with the Dodgers, Scott...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.