Hechavarria signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Braves on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hechavarria served as a versatile infielder for the Mets and Braves last season as he recorded a .241/.299/.443 slash line with nine home runs over 84 games. The 30-year-old saw inconsistent playing times in the majors last year, and his production doesn't suggest that he'll see a large bump in playing time unless injuries occur.

