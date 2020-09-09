Hechavarria is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Hechavarria had started at second base in each of the Braves' last three games, but he'll retreat to the bench on a full-time basis after Atlanta reinstated Ozzie Albies (wrist) from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's contest. The veteran will at least stick around as Albies' top backup after the Braves optioned Johan Camargo to their alternate training site.