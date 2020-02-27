Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Scratched with oblique injury
Hechavarria was scratched from the Braves' lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals due to left oblique tightness.
Atlanta is taking some extra caution with Hechavarria and viewing him as day-to-day after the injury cropped up during batting practice. The 30-year-old is expected to serve as a backup infielder for the Braves this season.
